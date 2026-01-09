Left Menu

Rajasthan's Bold Move: Tiger Relocation Sparks Conservation Success

A male tiger has been relocated to Rajasthan's Mukundara Hills Tiger Reserve to boost the population and genetic diversity. This initiative is part of a larger plan to establish the area as a key center for tiger conservation, promising eco-tourism and job opportunities.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant conservation effort, a male tiger has been successfully relocated from the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve to the Mukundara Hills Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan. The move aims to enhance genetic diversity and increase the big cat population in the Mukundara Hills area, forest officials announced on Friday.

Muthu Somasundaram, Deputy Conservator of Forests at Mukundara Hills Tiger Reserve, confirmed the arrival of the nearly four-year-old tiger known as T-2408. This new addition raises the total number of tigers at the reserve to six, which includes two males, three females, and one cub. This relocation is part of an extensive plan to position the Mukundara Hills and Ramgarh Vishdhari regions as prominent centers for tiger conservation.

Kota MP and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hailed the event as a significant milestone towards biodiversity conservation, ecological balance, and wildlife protection. The integrated conservation efforts are expected to turn the Kota-Bundi region into a major hub for tiger conservation, promoting eco-tourism and offering fresh employment opportunities for the local population, according to Birla.

(With inputs from agencies.)

