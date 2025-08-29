Left Menu

Legacy of Konkani Music: Remembering Eric Alexander Ozario

Eric Alexander Ozario, known as the 'gurkar' of Konkani music and culture, passed away at 76. Founder of 'Mandd Sobhann', he advanced Konkani arts, staged over 2,000 performances, and established 'Kalaangann' in Mangaluru. His legacy includes the World Konkani Music Festival and other global recognitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Eric Alexander Ozario, the guiding light of Konkani music and culture, has passed away at the age of 76, according to his family. Known for his pioneering contributions, Ozario was undergoing treatment for kidney-related issues at Father Muller's Hospital.

Ozario's legacy is encapsulated in 'Mandd Sobhann', the cultural organisation he founded in 1986. Under his stewardship, the group delivered over 2,000 performances and created more than 1,000 musical compositions. Furthermore, he successfully campaigned for the inclusion of Konkani as an optional subject in Karnataka's educational curriculum.

His founding of 'Kalaangann', an international Konkani heritage centre in Mangaluru, further cemented his role as a cultural beacon. With festivals such as the World Konkani Music Festival and the Global Konkani Music Awards, Ozario's work ensured global recognition for Konkani art. He is survived by his wife Joyce, daughter Dr. Rashmi Kiran, and son Rithesh Kiran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

