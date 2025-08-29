Left Menu

Mumbai's Iconic Ganesh Idol Immersions: A Blend of Tradition and Sustainability

In Mumbai, over 60,000 Ganesh idols, including 29,600 Plaster of Paris ones, were immersed after one-and-a-half days of the festival, which started on August 27. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation organized 290 artificial ponds to reduce water pollution. Eco-friendly practices were encouraged for idol immersions.

Amidst the vibrant celebrations of the Ganesh festival, Mumbai witnessed the immersion of more than 60,000 Ganesh idols, with nearly half made from Plaster of Paris, and the remainder crafted from eco-friendly clay.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) noted that the immersion rituals began early Friday, with 60,177 idols set afloat by dawn. This festival, which started on August 27, encourages devotees to perform rituals after one-and-a-half days, as well as on the fifth and seventh days.

In an effort to curb water pollution, the BMC set up around 290 artificial ponds to facilitate the immersion of idols. Authorities urged the use of these artificial ponds or even household drums for eco-friendly clay idols while mandating that Plaster of Paris idols under six feet be immersed using non-natural methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

