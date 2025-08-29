Finland's Air Force Revises Tradition: A Symbol Reborn

In a move reflecting modern sensibilities, Finland's air force is phasing out the swastika from its flags, a process that coincides with its recent NATO membership. This comes amid concerns over awkward interactions with Western allies who view the symbol through the lens of Nazi-era connotations.

Originally adopted in 1918 following Finland's independence from Russia, the swastika emblem dates back to the donation of the country's first military plane by Swedish Count Eric von Rosen, which bore his personal symbol. Despite no initial Nazi affiliation, the swastika's presence has raised eyebrows, especially among countries sensitive to its historical implications.

As Finland integrates more deeply with NATO, the need to align with international norms has prompted this change. The newly designed flags, featuring an eagle, symbolize a new chapter for the Finnish air force, expected to debut at ceremonial events soon.