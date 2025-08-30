Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over 'Mahan Kosh' Mistreatment at Punjabi University

Punjabi University faces backlash after dumping reprinted 'Mahan Kosh' copies into pits, leading to protests and accusations of sacrilege. University officials were suspended, and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee intervened, criticizing the disrespect to Sikh heritage. An Akhand Path Sahib was announced for reconciliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 30-08-2025 01:11 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 01:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police have lodged a criminal case against senior Punjabi University officials following the mishandling of 'Mahan Kosh,' an esteemed Sikh encyclopedic work. Two officials were suspended as controversy deepened over alleged disrespect towards Sikh literature.

The reprinted editions of 'Mahan Kosh,' full of errors, were dumped into water-filled pits, sparking protests from students and Sikh organizations. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) sharply criticized the university, demanding respectful disposal of remaining copies.

In a bid to restore faith, the university pledged to hold an Akhand Path Sahib at its gurdwara. Despite the controversy, the Akal Takht Jathedar emphasized the invaluable worth of 'Mahan Kosh' to Sikh heritage and literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

