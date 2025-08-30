Controversy Erupts Over 'Mahan Kosh' Mistreatment at Punjabi University

Police have lodged a criminal case against senior Punjabi University officials following the mishandling of 'Mahan Kosh,' an esteemed Sikh encyclopedic work. Two officials were suspended as controversy deepened over alleged disrespect towards Sikh literature.

The reprinted editions of 'Mahan Kosh,' full of errors, were dumped into water-filled pits, sparking protests from students and Sikh organizations. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) sharply criticized the university, demanding respectful disposal of remaining copies.

In a bid to restore faith, the university pledged to hold an Akhand Path Sahib at its gurdwara. Despite the controversy, the Akal Takht Jathedar emphasized the invaluable worth of 'Mahan Kosh' to Sikh heritage and literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)