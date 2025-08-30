Punjab University Under Fire for Sacred Text Controversy

Punjabi University finds itself at the center of a heated controversy after top officials were implicated in the mishandling of Mahan Kosh, a significant encyclopedia in Sikh history and literature. The text, authored by Bhai Kahn Singh Nabha, was reportedly disposed of in a manner deemed disrespectful by scholars and students alike.

The situation escalated with the suspension of two university officials and the filing of criminal charges against several top administrators by Patiala Police. The controversy centered around the alleged disposal method of the Mahan Kosh, which involved dumping the volumes into water-filled pits on the university campus, sparking outrage and protests.

Sikh leaders like the Jathedar of Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee have condemned the actions as a violation of Sikh traditions. This has prompted the university to initiate a religious ceremony as an act of repentance. The dispute continues to reverberate through academic and religious communities.