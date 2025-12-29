Left Menu

Punjab CM Accuses SGPC of Shielding 'Masters' Over Missing Sacred Texts

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has accused the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) of shielding influential individuals over the disappearance of 328 sacred copies of the Guru Granth Sahib. Mann has called on SGPC to cooperate with investigations while SGPC accuses Mann of political interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-12-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 22:31 IST
Punjab CM Accuses SGPC of Shielding 'Masters' Over Missing Sacred Texts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has lashed out at the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), accusing it of failing to locate the 328 missing copies of the Sikh holy book, Guru Granth Sahib. He charges SGPC with using the Akal Takht as a protective shield to save influential individuals linked to its 'masters'.

Mann's criticisms follow orders from the five Singh Sahiban, the heads of the Sikh temporal seats, demanding the AAP government cease meddling in Sikh matters. This comes after an FIR was filed against 16 people, including a former SGPC chief secretary, stemming from the disappearance of the sacred texts in 2020.

Confrontations have escalated as Mann, backed by a special investigative team, insists on a resolution. Meanwhile, SGPC, backed by the Akali Dal, denies political motives and accuses Mann of misleading the public. The disappearance controversy, originating at SGPC's Amritsar publication house, has opened a broader political dispute regarding religious and administrative boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 Remains Steady Amid Market Shifts: Key Developments

FTSE 100 Remains Steady Amid Market Shifts: Key Developments

 Global
2
Birthday Chaos: Violent Outburst at Roadside Eatery

Birthday Chaos: Violent Outburst at Roadside Eatery

 India
3
Rising Communal Tensions: Congress Demands Action Against Attacks on Christians

Rising Communal Tensions: Congress Demands Action Against Attacks on Christi...

 India
4
Anthony Joshua Survives Tragic Car Accident in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua Survives Tragic Car Accident in Nigeria

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025