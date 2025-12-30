SGPC vs. Punjab Government: Clash Over Missing Sikh Holy Scriptures

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is at the center of a significant controversy following the disappearance of 328 sacred copies of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2020. SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami has emphasized that strict action was taken against all employees involved, as multiple levels of staff were held accountable.

At a press conference in Amritsar, Dhami criticized the Punjab government's move to file an FIR against SGPC employees, viewing it as a challenge to the authority of the Akal Takht—the highest temporal seat of Sikhs. He pointed out that the Punjab government had previously acknowledged SGPC's administrative competence in court, but recent actions indicated political motives.

Accusations were levied against the Aam Aadmi Party for playing politics with Sikh issues, especially in light of the FIR related to the Sikh holy texts. The controversy over the missing saroops surfaced in 2020, creating significant unrest. Various Sikh bodies, along with SGPC leadership, demand that the government cease its interference or face traditional Sikh consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)