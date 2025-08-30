Makoba Opens Luxury Pen Boutique in Gurugram

Makoba has unveiled its latest luxury pen boutique in Gurugram, marking its continued expansion in India's elite retail market. Located inside the DoubleTree by Hilton on Golf Course Road, this new store reinforces Makoba's presence in the luxury aisle alongside its successful outlets in Chennai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad.

The boutique showcases an impressive collection of over 3,000 writing instruments from over 50 global brands, including Montblanc and Pelikan, among others. Catering to pen aficionados and gift seekers, the store also offers an exclusive selection of limited-edition pens, many of which are rare finds in India.

Makoba Gurugram is more than just a pen store. With a curated range of leather goods, desk accessories, and bespoke corporate gifting solutions, it promises a sophisticated shopping experience. The brand prides itself on maintaining the legacy of fine writing with top-notch customer service, backed by numerous 5-star Google reviews.