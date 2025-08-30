Channing Tatum Joins Crime Drama 'Kockroach'

Channing Tatum, acclaimed for roles in films like '21 Jump Street' and 'Coach Carter', is set to star in 'Kockroach', a gripping crime drama. He will share the screen with Oscar Isaac and Zazie Beetz, according to Deadline.

The film, directed by Matt Ross of 'Captain Fantastic' fame, is an adaptation of William Lashner's 2007 novel. It chronicles a mysterious figure's ascension among New York's crime elite, morphing into a prominent crime boss in a power-driven city. Jonathan Ames is responsible for the screenplay, with Ross handling revisions, and production comes from Andrew Lazar under Mad Chance.

In addition to 'Kockroach', Tatum's recent projects include 'Blink Twice', a psychological thriller released in 2024, as well as his involvement in upcoming films like 'Roofman', 'Josephine', and 'Avengers: Doomsday'.

