Channing Tatum Joins Crime Drama 'Kockroach'

Hollywood star Channing Tatum is set to feature in 'Kockroach', a crime drama alongside Oscar Isaac and Zazie Beetz. Directed by Matt Ross and based on William Lashner's novel, the film follows a stranger's rise to power in New York's underworld. Tatum's role showcases his versatility amid a busy project slate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-08-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 10:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Channing Tatum, acclaimed for roles in films like '21 Jump Street' and 'Coach Carter', is set to star in 'Kockroach', a gripping crime drama. He will share the screen with Oscar Isaac and Zazie Beetz, according to Deadline.

The film, directed by Matt Ross of 'Captain Fantastic' fame, is an adaptation of William Lashner's 2007 novel. It chronicles a mysterious figure's ascension among New York's crime elite, morphing into a prominent crime boss in a power-driven city. Jonathan Ames is responsible for the screenplay, with Ross handling revisions, and production comes from Andrew Lazar under Mad Chance.

In addition to 'Kockroach', Tatum's recent projects include 'Blink Twice', a psychological thriller released in 2024, as well as his involvement in upcoming films like 'Roofman', 'Josephine', and 'Avengers: Doomsday'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

