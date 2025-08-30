Left Menu

Unearthing Canopus: Treasures from Egypt's Sunken City

Recent archaeological efforts off the Egyptian coast have unearthed vital artefacts from the ancient city of Canopus, submerged by rising sea levels. The discoveries, including statues and a ship, reveal insights into shipbuilding, economy, and the multicultural wealth of Canopus under Greek and Roman rule.

This year has marked significant archaeological achievements with the recovery of artefacts from the Mediterranean Sea near Egypt. These discoveries shed light on the ancient city of Canopus, long lost to the water's depths, providing insights into ancient shipbuilding, economic activity, and the city's multicultural history.

A major find is the remnants of a harbour and a merchant ship, crucial for understanding the principal port's role before Alexandria's rise. Statues, including a significant quartz sphinx, suggest historical religious and political practices, with links to notable figures like Pharaoh Ramesses II and Roman nobility.

Canopus was integral to Greek and Roman Egypt before natural disasters buried it underwater. Modern excavations continue to uncover the city's treasures and advocate for underwater heritage protection, increasingly crucial as climate change impacts sea levels.

