Legacy of Raj Darbhanga: A Seminar on Cultural and Spiritual Contributions

A seminar to honor the monumental contributions of Raj Darbhanga in enriching India's spiritual and cultural tapestry is scheduled for August 31, 2025, in New Delhi. The event will coincide with the unveiling of 'Raj Darbhanga: Dharma Sanrakshan se Lok Kalyan,' a new book by Shri Tejakar Jha.

Set during the British Raj, Raj Darbhanga emerged as a beacon for preserving Sanatan Dharma and fostering a cultural renaissance. It championed regional culture, including the Maithili language, restored sacred sites, and sparked educational reforms, leaving an enduring impact on future generations.

The event will be attended by prominent figures including Shri Dattatreya Hosabale and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav. The seminar will explore the royal family's legacy in cultural and nation-building efforts, which remain relevant amid today's national resurgence.

