Lola Tung and Nico Parker to Star in Osgood Perkins' 'The Young People'

Actors Lola Tung and Nico Parker are slated to star in the new film 'The Young People', directed by Osgood Perkins, who is recognized for films like 'The Monkey' and 'The Blackcoat's Daughter'. Perkins will direct the movie from his own screenplay.

The production, to occur in Vancouver, aims for a theatrical release, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The project is being produced with the collaboration of Chris Ferguson and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones.

While plot specifics are confidential, Tung and Parker bring a wealth of experience. Tung recently appeared in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' and is involved in the horror project 'Forbidden Fruits'. Meanwhile, Parker's latest endeavor includes roles in 'How To Train Your Dragon', a live-action remake of the animation classic.

(With inputs from agencies.)