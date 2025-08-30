Left Menu

Lola Tung and Nico Parker to Star in Osgood Perkins' 'The Young People'

Actors Lola Tung and Nico Parker, known for their roles in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' and 'The Last of Us', respectively, are set to star in the upcoming film 'The Young People', directed by Osgood Perkins. The production is scheduled in Vancouver, with a theatrical release anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-08-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 11:44 IST
Lola Tung and Nico Parker to Star in Osgood Perkins' 'The Young People'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Actors Lola Tung and Nico Parker are slated to star in the new film 'The Young People', directed by Osgood Perkins, who is recognized for films like 'The Monkey' and 'The Blackcoat's Daughter'. Perkins will direct the movie from his own screenplay.

The production, to occur in Vancouver, aims for a theatrical release, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The project is being produced with the collaboration of Chris Ferguson and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones.

While plot specifics are confidential, Tung and Parker bring a wealth of experience. Tung recently appeared in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' and is involved in the horror project 'Forbidden Fruits'. Meanwhile, Parker's latest endeavor includes roles in 'How To Train Your Dragon', a live-action remake of the animation classic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic House Explosion Linked to Illegal Fireworks

Tragic House Explosion Linked to Illegal Fireworks

 India
2
Reviving Export Promotion: A Call for Increased Funding and Strategic Reforms

Reviving Export Promotion: A Call for Increased Funding and Strategic Reform...

 India
3
Tragic Assault on Zaporizhzhia: Russian Attack Claims Lives and Injuries

Tragic Assault on Zaporizhzhia: Russian Attack Claims Lives and Injuries

 Ukraine
4
The Sound of Names: Hidden Bias in Hiring Decisions

The Sound of Names: Hidden Bias in Hiring Decisions

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025