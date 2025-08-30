‘Param Sundari’ Takes Box Office by Storm

'Param Sundari', the latest romantic comedy star vehicle for Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, raked in an impressive Rs 7.37 crore nett domestically on opening day. The announcement was made by Maddock Films on Saturday, a day after the film hit theatres nationwide.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, known for "Dasvi", and produced under the banner of Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, 'Param Sundari' unfolds amidst the scenic backwaters of Kerala. Malhotra and Kapoor play the lead roles of Param and Sundari, respectively.

Looking ahead, Janhvi Kapoor will appear in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' alongside Varun Dhawan, while Sidharth Malhotra will star in a folk thriller titled 'Vvan' set to release in 2026. Both actors are poised to continue their upward trajectories with these exciting projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)