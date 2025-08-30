Left Menu

‘Param Sundari’ Takes Box Office by Storm

‘Param Sundari’, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, has grossed Rs 7.37 crore nett on its opening day. The film, directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films, is set in Kerala’s backwaters. Kapoor and Malhotra have upcoming projects with scheduled releases in 2023 and 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 12:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'Param Sundari', the latest romantic comedy star vehicle for Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, raked in an impressive Rs 7.37 crore nett domestically on opening day. The announcement was made by Maddock Films on Saturday, a day after the film hit theatres nationwide.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, known for "Dasvi", and produced under the banner of Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, 'Param Sundari' unfolds amidst the scenic backwaters of Kerala. Malhotra and Kapoor play the lead roles of Param and Sundari, respectively.

Looking ahead, Janhvi Kapoor will appear in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' alongside Varun Dhawan, while Sidharth Malhotra will star in a folk thriller titled 'Vvan' set to release in 2026. Both actors are poised to continue their upward trajectories with these exciting projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

