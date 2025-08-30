Left Menu

Kashmir's Timeless Charm: A Call for Sustainable Tourism

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 30-08-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 14:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's unparalleled natural beauty remains a beacon for tourism, according to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. He compared the region's enduring charm to modern marketing slogans during HDFC Bank's annual function at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, Srinagar.

Abdullah celebrated Kashmir's historical tourism legacy, citing its depiction as 'Heaven on Earth' and invited guests to discover areas beyond Srinagar, underscoring the potential of sustainable tourism. He stressed the importance of return visits as a true success measure for the Union Territory's tourism efforts.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged HDFC Bank's pivotal role in Jammu and Kashmir's economy, lauding its extensive branch network and contributions to various financial services. He appreciated the significance of hosting the bank's annual event in Kashmir, viewing it as an affirmation of the region's economic potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

