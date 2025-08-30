ANTA AEROVENT ZERO: Leading the PFAS-Free Fabric Revolution

A significant milestone in textile innovation, AEROVENT ZERO, a PFAS-free high-performance material, has been launched by ANTA and Donghua University. This breakthrough marks China's entry into the global arena with a sustainable, competitive alternative to traditionally used PFAS technologies.

Developed through a rigorous R&D process, AEROVENT ZERO uses a bio-based polymer that enhances moisture permeability while maintaining waterproof integrity. Its creation represents a move towards autonomy in core technology, allowing broader consumer options and a distinct 'China solution' in technical fabrics.

ANTA plans to amplify sustainability, aiming for half of its products to be eco-friendly by 2030. With AEROVENT ZERO's scalability and affordability, ANTA aims to redefine global textile standards and contribute significantly to China's leadership in the PFAS-free apparel market.

