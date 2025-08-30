Punjabi Cinema's Renaissance: Geeta Basra's Triumphant Return
Punjabi cinema is rapidly growing, breaking free from formulaic films, says Geeta Basra, returning to the screen in 'Mehar.' Emphasizing new and original content, Basra credits her supportive family for her comeback. 'Mehar' highlights cultural roots and universal themes of second chances, with Basra playing a devoted wife.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Punjabi cinema is witnessing a significant surge, establishing itself as one of the fastest-growing regional film sectors in India, according to British-Punjabi actor Geeta Basra.
Returning to the cinematic scene with 'Mehar,' her first film in nearly a decade, Basra highlights a shift towards fresh, original content that distinguishes Punjabi cinema from its formulaic counterparts.
Helmed by renowned writer-director Rakesh Mehta, 'Mehar' stars Basra as Simmi, a dedicated wife, opposite Raj Kundra's debut role. Basra credits her supportive husband, Harbhajan Singh, for facilitating her career revival while the film underscores the importance of second chances.