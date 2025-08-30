Punjabi Cinema's Renaissance: Geeta Basra's Triumphant Return

Punjabi cinema is witnessing a significant surge, establishing itself as one of the fastest-growing regional film sectors in India, according to British-Punjabi actor Geeta Basra.

Returning to the cinematic scene with 'Mehar,' her first film in nearly a decade, Basra highlights a shift towards fresh, original content that distinguishes Punjabi cinema from its formulaic counterparts.

Helmed by renowned writer-director Rakesh Mehta, 'Mehar' stars Basra as Simmi, a dedicated wife, opposite Raj Kundra's debut role. Basra credits her supportive husband, Harbhajan Singh, for facilitating her career revival while the film underscores the importance of second chances.