Amit Shah Joins Ganesh Festivities in Mumbai, Holds Strategic Meetings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the Ganesh festival in Mumbai, visiting key locations and attending meetings. Shah prayed at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati and met state leaders, including Maharashtra CM Fadnavis. Discussions centered around political elections and party strategies, coinciding with Ganesh celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:05 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah engaged in significant activities during his visit to Mumbai over the Ganesh festival weekend. Accompanied by his family, he offered prayers at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati, a tradition the Shah family follows annually.

During his stay, Shah held a meeting with Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the Sahyadri Guest House. Also present were RSS joint general secretary Atul Limaye and newly-appointed Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam, reflecting a blend of cultural and political commitments.

Further adding to his itinerary, Shah visited the residence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and discussed electoral strategies with BJP leaders, focusing on the vice-presidential election and the Bihar assembly polls. The visit highlighted a mix of devotion and political affairs.

