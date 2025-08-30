India's Translation Revolution: Breaking Language Barriers

Renowned linguist and author Peggy Mohan highlighted a significant cultural shift in India, where there is a growing demand for translation of English into regional languages. This demand is driven not by government or publishers but by the public eager to partake in crucial discussions previously dominated by English.

Speaking at the 'Bhashavaad: National Translation Conference' organized by Ashoka University, Mohan described the current period as a 'luminous moment' for translation in India. She noted that more people seek to engage in important conversations traditionally held in English, without having to learn the language.

The conference brought together eminent figures in literature, such as Rana Safvi and Jerry Pinto, to deliberate on the practice and future of translation in India. Mohan believes this movement could significantly broaden participation in various fields like science, technology, and politics.