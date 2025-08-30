Left Menu

India's Translation Revolution: Breaking Language Barriers

Peggy Mohan emphasizes the growing demand in India for translating English into regional languages. This reflects a shift towards inclusive discussions in literature and academia. The increase is driven not by institutions but by the public seeking participation in vital conversations, spotlighted at Ashoka University's translation conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 17:11 IST
India's Translation Revolution: Breaking Language Barriers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned linguist and author Peggy Mohan highlighted a significant cultural shift in India, where there is a growing demand for translation of English into regional languages. This demand is driven not by government or publishers but by the public eager to partake in crucial discussions previously dominated by English.

Speaking at the 'Bhashavaad: National Translation Conference' organized by Ashoka University, Mohan described the current period as a 'luminous moment' for translation in India. She noted that more people seek to engage in important conversations traditionally held in English, without having to learn the language.

The conference brought together eminent figures in literature, such as Rana Safvi and Jerry Pinto, to deliberate on the practice and future of translation in India. Mohan believes this movement could significantly broaden participation in various fields like science, technology, and politics.

TRENDING

1
Inside the Drama: Rahul Dravid's Departure from Rajasthan Royals

Inside the Drama: Rahul Dravid's Departure from Rajasthan Royals

 India
2
I want this VP election to be one of the most decent and fair: Oppn VP nominee B Sudershan Reddy in Ranchi.

I want this VP election to be one of the most decent and fair: Oppn VP nomin...

 India
3
Congress Stages Protests Across Assam Against Minister's Derogatory Remarks

Congress Stages Protests Across Assam Against Minister's Derogatory Remarks

 India
4
Mysterious Death of CRPF Inspector in Kanpur Raises Questions

Mysterious Death of CRPF Inspector in Kanpur Raises Questions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

AI’s double-edged impact on education threatens future workforce readiness

AI ushers in new era of smarter, adaptive urban development

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025