Guillermo del Toro Reinvents 'Frankenstein' with Heart and Urgency

At the Venice Film Festival, acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro unveiled his adaptation of 'Frankenstein,' diverging from classic imagery. The film reimagines the creature as a sensitive being, seeking love and knowledge.

Del Toro crafted this narrative free of CGI, opting for real sets to enhance actor interaction. Significant performances by Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi reinforce the film's emotional depth.

Competing for the Golden Lion prize, the movie stands out for its poignant storytelling and examination of modern technological fears. Netflix will provide a wide audience with access to this latest del Toro masterpiece.

(With inputs from agencies.)