Guillermo del Toro Reinvents 'Frankenstein' with Heart and Urgency

Guillermo del Toro's adaptation of 'Frankenstein' offers a unique portrayal of the creature, emphasizing beauty and emotion. The film, which debuted at the Venice Film Festival, explores the intersection of love and terror amidst modern technological misuse, steering clear of heavy CGI in favor of authentic set designs.

Updated: 30-08-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 20:24 IST
At the Venice Film Festival, acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro unveiled his adaptation of 'Frankenstein,' diverging from classic imagery. The film reimagines the creature as a sensitive being, seeking love and knowledge.

Del Toro crafted this narrative free of CGI, opting for real sets to enhance actor interaction. Significant performances by Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi reinforce the film's emotional depth.

Competing for the Golden Lion prize, the movie stands out for its poignant storytelling and examination of modern technological fears. Netflix will provide a wide audience with access to this latest del Toro masterpiece.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

