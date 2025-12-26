We realised it could work as a holiday movie, wasn't a mandate: Roger Kumble on 'Just Friends'

Filmmaker Roger Kumble says ''Just Friends'' was not supposed to be a Christmas film, but eventually the crew realised it ''could work as a holiday movie''.

Directed by Kumble, the film released in 2005 and featured Ryan Reynolds, Anna Faris and Amy Smart. It revolved around a formerly obese high school student (Reynolds) who attempts to free himself from the friend zone after reconnecting with his best friend.

''It wasn't always meant to be a Christmas movie, but once the production designer kept adding a little bit of Christmas to everything, we talked about it,'' Kumble told entertainment magazine People in an interview.

''And we were like, 'This could work as a holiday movie.' But it wasn't like a mandate or anything. We just kind of kept it at, 'Let's see if it clicks with everybody. It did deal with the themes of family and forgiveness, no pun intended, coming together for the holidays,'' he added.

The filmmaker, known for projects such as ''Cruel Intentions'' and ''Furry Vengeance'', said box office numbers don't bother him.

''When you make a movie and it comes out, I don't really judge it based on whether or not it worked at the box office or didn't. It's usually like you're kind of like, 'Let me wait 10 years and see.' Because a lot of it's on how much they spent on marketing or the release date instead of just judging the film on its own... So I mean, with this movie, it's great to see so many fans of it. I'm just really pleased. I'm glad people watched the film and still love it. It's just great. And it was really a group effort.'' Smart, who essayed the role of Jamie Palamino, said ''Just Friends'' was one of her favourite films to shoot. ''This was one of my favourite films to shoot, and it was such a fun experience, and I am happy it's a Christmas movie because it does have that bit of magic and warmth and nostalgia to it,'' she said.

''I also think, more than anything, it's a friendship movie. I like that it's not just centred around Christmas, it's centered around relationships,'' she added.

The film also featured Chris Klein and Barry Flatman in pivotal roles.

