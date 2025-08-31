Left Menu

Modi Highlights Resilience Amidst Natural Disasters and Sporting Achievements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the devastation by landslides and floods in India, while highlighting achievements like Pulwama's first day-night cricket match and the Khelo India Water Sports Festival in Srinagar. Efforts by national disaster forces were commended during relief operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 12:03 IST
Modi Highlights Resilience Amidst Natural Disasters and Sporting Achievements
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish on Sunday over the damage caused by landslides and floods from continuous rains, acknowledging the severe test these natural disasters present to the nation.

In his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast's 125th episode, he highlighted significant accomplishments in Jammu and Kashmir amidst calamity: Pulwama's first day-night cricket match and the 'Khelo India Water Sports Festival' on Srinagar's Dal Lake.

Modi praised the National and State Disaster Response Forces along with security forces for their night-and-day rescue operations, utilizing technology like thermal cameras and drones to speed up relief efforts, and helicopters and social support for aid distribution and evacuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Major Drug Bust: Trio Caught with Heroin Worth Rs 4 Crore

Major Drug Bust: Trio Caught with Heroin Worth Rs 4 Crore

 India
2
Tragic Death of Hay Trader Sparks Investigation

Tragic Death of Hay Trader Sparks Investigation

 India
3
Allahabad High Court Upholds 50% Reservation Cap for Medical Seats in UP

Allahabad High Court Upholds 50% Reservation Cap for Medical Seats in UP

 India
4
Freight Corridors Boost Train Operations Amid Expansion Efforts

Freight Corridors Boost Train Operations Amid Expansion Efforts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025