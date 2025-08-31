Modi Highlights Resilience Amidst Natural Disasters and Sporting Achievements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish on Sunday over the damage caused by landslides and floods from continuous rains, acknowledging the severe test these natural disasters present to the nation.

In his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast's 125th episode, he highlighted significant accomplishments in Jammu and Kashmir amidst calamity: Pulwama's first day-night cricket match and the 'Khelo India Water Sports Festival' on Srinagar's Dal Lake.

Modi praised the National and State Disaster Response Forces along with security forces for their night-and-day rescue operations, utilizing technology like thermal cameras and drones to speed up relief efforts, and helicopters and social support for aid distribution and evacuations.

