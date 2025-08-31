Left Menu

AR Rahman: Harmonizing Cultures Through Music

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman discusses the power of music in shaping society, emphasizing a contemporary craving for quality music and poetry. He experiments with global sounds and collaborates with international artists, looking forward to his latest project 'Ufff Yeh Siyapaa,' a silent film, set for release in September.

Renowned composer AR Rahman, who has won numerous awards including an Oscar, recently shared his views on the global impact of music in an interview. Rahman highlighted that people are increasingly craving high-quality music and poetry to inspire society positively.

In today's interconnected world, Rahman is excited about blending cultural sounds, such as playing Indian notes on Turkish instruments. He actively collaborates with international artists through social media, showcasing how the music world is rapidly shrinking yet expanding in cultural richness.

Rahman's upcoming project, 'Ufff Yeh Siyapaa,' a dialogue-free Hindi film scheduled for release on September 5, demonstrates his innovative approach. The movie, featuring a soundtrack from various genres, challenges traditional narrative structures by using music as its driving force.

