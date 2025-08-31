Karnataka CM Defends Inviting Banu Mushtaq to Inaugurate Mysuru Dasara

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday defended the decision to invite International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara festival. He described the annual event as an inclusive, secular celebration for all communities, rejecting claims that it should only be opened by individuals of a particular religion.

Siddaramaiah called those opposing the decision "bigots" and highlighted historical precedents of inclusivity, citing past celebrations under rulers like Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan. He accused the BJP of politicizing the festival, emphasizing that opposition groups needed a better grasp of history.

Amid objections from certain political leaders over Mushtaq's previous comments about Kannada worship, the CM defended her, clarifying her literary contributions to Kannada culture. Siddaramaiah also addressed why translator Deepa Bhasthi was not invited, indicating plans to honor her separately. The festival will run from September 22 to October 2.