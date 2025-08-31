Left Menu

Shahid Kapoor's Enigmatic Collaboration with Vishal Bhardwaj: A Fourth Cinematic Adventure

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor announced the completion of his fourth film with director Vishal Bhardwaj, marking another 'special collaboration'. The untitled project features a stellar cast including Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Disha Patani. Kapoor expressed excitement for playing yet another unique character.

Shahid Kapoor
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood's celebrated actor, Shahid Kapoor, has wrapped up filming his latest venture with director Vishal Bhardwaj, describing it as a 'special collaboration'.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, Kapoor reported the completion of their fourth joint project, following iconic films such as 'Kaminey', 'Haider', and 'Rangoon'. He described the excitement surrounding this untitled film, which introduces a new dynamic character for him.

The eagerly awaited movie features a notable ensemble cast, including Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Disha Patani. Additional details about the film remain under wraps, but Kapoor's enthusiasm hints at another cinematic triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

