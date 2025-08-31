Fire at Hindu Centre in East London Under Investigation

A significant fire broke out at the Shree Sorathia Prajapati Community Centre in Ilford, East London, leading to substantial damage to the building. The London Fire Brigade managed to bring the blaze under control swiftly, ensuring no injuries occurred.

The Hindu community centre was decorated for a Ganapati Visarjan event when the fire, potentially caused by fireworks, started. Although current investigations show no signs of malice, the exact cause remains under scrutiny. Residents have been advised to stay clear and keep windows and doors shut due to lingering smoke.

Local officials, including MP Jas Athwal, expressed gratitude to firefighting teams. This incident follows a recent arson attack in the locality. Authorities have made arrests in the restaurant fire case, emphasizing heightened concerns regarding safety in the area.