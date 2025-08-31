Global Ayyappa Sangamam: Bridging Faith and Socio-Economic Growth

The Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam has endorsed the Travancore Devaswom Board's initiative to organize the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, emphasizing its role in boosting Kerala's socio-economic growth. The event, scheduled for September 20 at Pampa, aims to draw Ayyappa devotees worldwide, fostering unity across political and religious lines.

SNDP Yogam's general secretary, Vellappally Natesan, highlighted the economic importance of such events for locals reliant on Sabarimala and Lord Ayyappa-related activities. He dismissed allegations linking the gathering to women's entry controversies, affirming the absence of any political agenda.

Amid criticism from BJP leaders, who argue that the event seeks profit at the cost of devotees' faith, the Nair Service Society sees value in potential development activities, provided they respect temple traditions and remain apolitical.