Sardar Baug: A Green Heritage Revived Under UNM Foundation's PRATITI Initiative

The UNM Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Torrent Group, has revitalized Sardar Baug, a historic garden in Ahmedabad. The inauguration, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Rushikeshbhai Patel, marked a significant step in preserving the city's ecological and cultural heritage.

Sitting within the historic citadel, the 15th-century Sardar Baug has regained its former glory through meticulous restoration. The garden now boasts amenities like a 1.5 km pathway, an open gym, an amphitheater, and a vibrant Rose Garden, reflecting the dedication to enhancing urban greenery under the PRATITI initiative.

The restoration conserved 195 existing trees and introduced over 630 new ones from 65 native species. This effort, coupled with the planting of 75,000 shrubs from 190 species, aims to restore the garden's ecological vitality. The UNM Foundation's initiative underscores its commitment to cultural preservation and environmental sustainability.

