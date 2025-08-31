Left Menu

Sardar Baug: A Green Heritage Revived Under UNM Foundation's PRATITI Initiative

UNM Foundation has revitalized the historic Sardar Baug in Ahmedabad, enhancing its ecological and cultural significance. The restoration includes diverse amenities and the plantation of numerous species, supporting biodiversity. This initiative is part of the Foundation's PRATITI effort, focusing on sustainable urban green spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-08-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 18:11 IST
Sardar Baug: A Green Heritage Revived Under UNM Foundation's PRATITI Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The UNM Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Torrent Group, has revitalized Sardar Baug, a historic garden in Ahmedabad. The inauguration, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Rushikeshbhai Patel, marked a significant step in preserving the city's ecological and cultural heritage.

Sitting within the historic citadel, the 15th-century Sardar Baug has regained its former glory through meticulous restoration. The garden now boasts amenities like a 1.5 km pathway, an open gym, an amphitheater, and a vibrant Rose Garden, reflecting the dedication to enhancing urban greenery under the PRATITI initiative.

The restoration conserved 195 existing trees and introduced over 630 new ones from 65 native species. This effort, coupled with the planting of 75,000 shrubs from 190 species, aims to restore the garden's ecological vitality. The UNM Foundation's initiative underscores its commitment to cultural preservation and environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel's defence minister Israel Katz says that Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida was killed in Gaza, reports AP.

Israel's defence minister Israel Katz says that Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeid...

 Global
2
US Labor Market Report Set to Shape Economic Outlook and Interest Rates

US Labor Market Report Set to Shape Economic Outlook and Interest Rates

 Global
3
High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

 Global
4
Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025