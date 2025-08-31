Left Menu

Historic Rath Yatra Marks Renewed Tradition for Kashmiri Pandits

Kashmiri Pandits held a historic 'rath yatra' as part of Ganesh Chaturthi, marking a first since militancy erupted 35 years ago. The procession, starting from Ganpatyar temple, featured a Ganpati visarjan in the Jhelum. The event called for unity, peace, and protection from natural disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 31-08-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 18:42 IST
Historic Rath Yatra Marks Renewed Tradition for Kashmiri Pandits
For the first time since militancy erupted 35 years ago, Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley conducted a 'rath yatra' as part of their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The procession commenced from the historic Ganpatyar temple situated in Habba Kadal.

The poignant event saw participants carrying out a traditional Ganpati visarjan in the Jhelum River, symbolizing both renewal and resilience within the community. Sanjay Tickoo, an activist with the Pandit community, noted the significance of this event as a step towards reclaiming cultural traditions.

The Kashmiri Pandits, in their prayers, emphasized unity and harmony across all communities and called for protection against natural calamities. This marks three consecutive years of Ganpati Visarjan in the Valley, observed with great devotion and festive spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

