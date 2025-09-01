Harmony in Diversity: Ganesh Festival Celebrated in Mosque

In a notable act of communal harmony, Gotkhindi village in Maharashtra has celebrated the Ganesh festival uniquely for over forty years by installing the deity's idol inside a mosque.

This tradition, started in 1980 amidst heavy rains, symbolizes the peaceful coexistence of Hindu and Muslim communities, drawing active participation from both in festival preparations and celebrations.

Highlighting mutual respect and understanding, this practice serves as an inspiring example of unity in diversity, with local officials also partaking in the annual event.