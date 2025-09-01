Left Menu

Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein' Makes Waves at Venice Film Festival

Guillermo del Toro introduced 'Frankenstein' at the Venice Film Festival, gaining a 13-minute standing ovation. He expressed more concern about 'natural stupidity' than artificial intelligence. The film, an adaptation of Mary Shelley's classic, stars Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac and is set for global release on Netflix on November 7.

Renowned filmmaker Guillermo del Toro captivated audiences at the Venice Film Festival with the screening of his latest cinematic endeavor, 'Frankenstein'. The movie, headlined by actors Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac, was met with an astounding 13-minute standing ovation, making headlines across the entertainment industry.

During a press conference following the screening, del Toro candidly shared his perspective on artificial intelligence, stating that what truly concerns him is 'natural stupidity' rather than modern technology. The film, based on Mary Shelley's 1818 masterpiece, delves into themes of imperfection and human understanding amidst societal chaos.

Set for a limited theatrical release on October 17 and a global Netflix debut on November 7, 'Frankenstein' features an ensemble cast including Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, and Christoph Waltz. Del Toro, alongside producers J Miles Dale and Scott Stuber, aims to challenge viewers with a narrative that's both poignant and reflective.

