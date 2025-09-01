Desire Unleashed: The Magic of 'Secret of a Mountain Serpent'

Nidhi Saxena's latest film, 'Secret of a Mountain Serpent,' debuted at the Venice International Film Festival, exploring complex themes of women's desires and societal guilt. Set in a Himalayan town during the Kargil War, it follows the life of Barkha, played by Trimala Adhikari, as she navigates love and longing.

Saxena emphasizes the importance of discussing women's desires, often suppressed in favor of societal norms. The film portrays the courage of embracing one's desires despite social constraints, using magic realism and local folklore involving a legendary serpent to enrich the narrative.

Inspired by Saxena's own experiences in the mountains, 'Secret of a Mountain Serpent' blends symbolism with storytelling, challenging traditional expectations. The film is co-produced by Forest Flower Films and Pushing Buttons Studios, featuring a mix of professional actors and local non-actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)