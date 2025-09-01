Divine Blessings: Radha Ashtami Celebrations and the Vision for Sanatan Dharma

The Radha Ashtami event in Mathura saw the presence of Swami Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj, esteemed as the president of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Tirtha Kshetra Trust. He commended Dr. Abhishek Verma for his contributions to the Shiv Sena-NDA alliance and Indian elections.

During the occasion, a letter of blessings was bestowed upon Dr. Verma, recognizing his steadfast commitment to the principles of Sanatan Dharma. Swami Nritya Gopal Das Ji emphasized the importance of promoting the Sanatan culture globally, echoing the vision of Prime Minister Modi for a developed India by 2047.

Dr. Verma's efforts to unite the Hindu community, safeguard religious traditions, and engage in national service were highlighted. Swami ji expressed hopes for Dr. Verma to gain strength and wisdom, continuing to inspire future generations and lead successfully in spiritual and national arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)