Divine Blessings: Radha Ashtami Celebrations and the Vision for Sanatan Dharma

Radha Ashtami was celebrated in Mathura, attended by prominent spiritual leaders. Swami Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj blessed Dr. Abhishek Verma for his dedication to Sanatan Dharma. The event highlighted the importance of unity among the Hindu community and the pursuit of India's development by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Radha Ashtami event in Mathura saw the presence of Swami Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj, esteemed as the president of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Tirtha Kshetra Trust. He commended Dr. Abhishek Verma for his contributions to the Shiv Sena-NDA alliance and Indian elections.

During the occasion, a letter of blessings was bestowed upon Dr. Verma, recognizing his steadfast commitment to the principles of Sanatan Dharma. Swami Nritya Gopal Das Ji emphasized the importance of promoting the Sanatan culture globally, echoing the vision of Prime Minister Modi for a developed India by 2047.

Dr. Verma's efforts to unite the Hindu community, safeguard religious traditions, and engage in national service were highlighted. Swami ji expressed hopes for Dr. Verma to gain strength and wisdom, continuing to inspire future generations and lead successfully in spiritual and national arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

