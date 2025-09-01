Left Menu

Queen Camilla: A Gritty Royal Defender

A new book recounts an incident from the 1960s where Queen Camilla defended herself against an assailant by using her shoe. Her actions led to the arrest of the offender. The story highlights her resilience and has been linked to her advocacy for domestic violence charities.

Updated: 01-09-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:30 IST
In the mid-1960s, Queen Camilla, then a teenager, faced an indecent attack on a train to London's Paddington Station. Swiftly responding, she struck her assailant with her shoe, leading to his arrest, according to Valentine Low's new book, 'Power and the Palace.'

Camilla shared the experience with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he served as London's mayor. Despite this traumatic incident, she chose not to highlight it publicly to avoid overshadowing others' experiences of assault, noted Low, a former royal correspondent for The Times.

The revelation has captured British media attention, casting Camilla in a brave light and echoing her support for domestic violence victims. 'Power and the Palace,' stirring interest before its official release, also reveals insights into Queen Elizabeth II's opinions on Brexit.

