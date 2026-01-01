Renault Sees December Surge: A 33.4% Sales Boost
Renault India reported a 33.4% sales increase in December 2025 compared to the previous year. This growth is attributed to consistent sales acceleration in the year's second half. CEO Stephane Deblaise highlighted the company's strategic direction and announced the return of the iconic Duster.
- Country:
- India
Renault India has announced a remarkable 33.4% increase in sales for December 2025, selling 3,845 units during the month compared to December 2024.
The company attributes this growth to a robust sales acceleration in the latter half of the calendar year. Improvements in quarterly performance and a significant December surge contributed to the impressive results.
Renault Group India CEO Stephane Deblaise stated that after transitioning their portfolio, the company's recovery from the third quarter onwards has been evident, culminating in a strong fourth quarter. With strategic foundations strengthened, Renault is poised for further growth, highlighted by the return of the iconic Duster model.
- READ MORE ON:
- Renault
- India
- Sales
- December 2025
- Growth
- CY2025
- Stephane Deblaise
- Duster
- Automotive
- Performance
ALSO READ
Hyundai Motor India Reports Solid Growth Amid GST Reforms
Ashok Leyland Drives Sales Growth With 27% Increase
Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Remarkable 2025: A Year of Growth and Innovation
Kia India's Record December: A Year of Growth and Strategic Innovation
IREDA Reports Significant Growth in Renewable Energy Financing