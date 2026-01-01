Left Menu

Renault Sees December Surge: A 33.4% Sales Boost

Renault India reported a 33.4% sales increase in December 2025 compared to the previous year. This growth is attributed to consistent sales acceleration in the year's second half. CEO Stephane Deblaise highlighted the company's strategic direction and announced the return of the iconic Duster.

Renault India has announced a remarkable 33.4% increase in sales for December 2025, selling 3,845 units during the month compared to December 2024.

The company attributes this growth to a robust sales acceleration in the latter half of the calendar year. Improvements in quarterly performance and a significant December surge contributed to the impressive results.

Renault Group India CEO Stephane Deblaise stated that after transitioning their portfolio, the company's recovery from the third quarter onwards has been evident, culminating in a strong fourth quarter. With strategic foundations strengthened, Renault is poised for further growth, highlighted by the return of the iconic Duster model.

