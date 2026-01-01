Maharashtra's Vehicle Surge: Record Registrations in 2025

Maharashtra experienced a significant surge in vehicle registrations in 2025, with more than 32.78 lakh new vehicles hitting the roads. This marks a 13.55% increase from the previous year's figures, according to government data.

Two-wheelers made a substantial contribution, accounting for 22.92 lakh of the new registrations. The trend was widespread across the state, with Pune RTO leading with over 3.31 lakh vehicles. Despite this growth, infrastructural challenges in Mumbai, such as traffic congestion and pollution, persist.

The financial capital recorded 3.02 lakh new registrations, primarily of two-wheelers and cars. The Economic Survey 2024-25 highlights that Maharashtra's extensive road network is still grappling with a high number of road accidents and inadequate road conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)