Unleashing Desire: 'Secret of a Mountain Serpent' Challenges Societal Norms

Nidhi Saxena's film 'Secret of a Mountain Serpent' explores women's desires and the accompanying guilt, set against the backdrop of a Himalayan town during the Kargil War. The narrative, featuring Barkha and the mysterious Manik, infuses magic realism and folklore, challenging societal expectations of morality and exploring the theme of freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:36 IST
Filmmaker Nidhi Saxena delves into women's desires and their associated guilt in her new film 'Secret of a Mountain Serpent,' which premiered at the prestigious Venice International Film Festival. Set in a Himalayan town amidst the Kargil War, the film centralizes the life of Barkha and other women left behind by men.

Saxena, a Film and Television Institute of India graduate, infuses magic realism and folklore into the film to highlight the protagonist's journey of self-discovery as she defies societal norms and embraces her desires. The film aims to free women from the constraints of societal expectations about love and morality.

'Secret of a Mountain Serpent' is inspired by Saxena's life in the mountains and her desire to portray inherited loneliness. With influences from Gabriel García Márquez and folklore symbolism of serpents, the film seeks to redefine freedom as the ultimate desire, challenging conventional boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

