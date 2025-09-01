Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Historic China Visit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left Pyongyang by train to attend a significant military parade in China. This visit is notable as it marks his first attendance at a major multilateral diplomatic event, making it a rare trip out of North Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has embarked on a noteworthy journey, leaving Pyongyang on Monday afternoon to attend a military parade in China, according to reports from South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

This trip is significant as it represents a rare excursion outside of North Korea. Kim's presence at the parade is his inaugural participation in a major multilateral diplomatic event, highlighting the gravity of the occasion.

The military parade in China serves as a notable setting for Kim Jong Un's international engagement, potentially signaling shifts in diplomatic relations.

