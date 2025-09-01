Pope Leo XIV's Embrace: Continuity in LGBTQ+ Inclusion in the Catholic Church

Pope Leo XIV met on Monday with Rev. James Martin, a prominent advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion within the Catholic Church, signaling the pontiff's support for continuing an inclusive approach.

In the audience, Pope Leo confirmed to Martin that he intends to uphold the welcoming stance embodied by his predecessor, Pope Francis.

This gesture underscores a commitment to an inclusive Church, reinforcing the message that all individuals, including LGBTQ+ Catholics, are embraced in the faith community under this papacy.