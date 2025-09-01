Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV's Embrace: Continuity in LGBTQ+ Inclusion in the Catholic Church

Pope Leo XIV affirmed his commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion in the Catholic Church in a meeting with Rev. James Martin. The discussion signaled a continuation of Pope Francis's welcoming approach. Martin expressed optimism for the future of LGBTQ+ Catholics under Leo's leadership despite past comments that raised questions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:49 IST
Pope Leo XIV met on Monday with Rev. James Martin, a prominent advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion within the Catholic Church, signaling the pontiff's support for continuing an inclusive approach.

In the audience, Pope Leo confirmed to Martin that he intends to uphold the welcoming stance embodied by his predecessor, Pope Francis.

This gesture underscores a commitment to an inclusive Church, reinforcing the message that all individuals, including LGBTQ+ Catholics, are embraced in the faith community under this papacy.

