Aston Martin's Luxury Timepiece Debut in India with Timex Group

Aston Martin partners with Timex Group to launch a watch collection in India, featuring design elements like Aston Martin wings and Racing Green color. This venture expands Aston Martin's brand into lifestyle, leveraging its reputation for style, performance, and luxury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:49 IST
Aston Martin's Luxury Timepiece Debut in India with Timex Group
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting development at the intersection of luxury and horology, British automotive icon Aston Martin has joined forces with Timex, the esteemed American watchmaker, to introduce a new line of timepieces. This bold venture was announced at the annual Global Summit in Abu Dhabi, underscoring the significance of this collaboration.

Marking its entry into the watch and jewelry market, Aston Martin aims to leverage Timex Group's expertise. This partnership promises designs that will capture the essence of Aston Martin's legendary performance and elegance, including elements such as the iconic Racing Green color. The first collection is set to debut in the 2025 festive season.

The move underscores Aston Martin's strategy to expand its identity beyond automotive manufacturing, reaching into new lifestyle categories. This collaboration also aims to connect with the rapidly growing fan base of Formula One, translating speed and innovation into sophisticated watch designs.

