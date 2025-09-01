Aston Martin's Luxury Timepiece Debut in India with Timex Group
In an exciting development at the intersection of luxury and horology, British automotive icon Aston Martin has joined forces with Timex, the esteemed American watchmaker, to introduce a new line of timepieces. This bold venture was announced at the annual Global Summit in Abu Dhabi, underscoring the significance of this collaboration.
Marking its entry into the watch and jewelry market, Aston Martin aims to leverage Timex Group's expertise. This partnership promises designs that will capture the essence of Aston Martin's legendary performance and elegance, including elements such as the iconic Racing Green color. The first collection is set to debut in the 2025 festive season.
The move underscores Aston Martin's strategy to expand its identity beyond automotive manufacturing, reaching into new lifestyle categories. This collaboration also aims to connect with the rapidly growing fan base of Formula One, translating speed and innovation into sophisticated watch designs.
