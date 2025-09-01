Clean Campus, Green Campus: ABVP's Eco-Friendly DUSU Election Campaign

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has rolled out an environment-friendly campaign for the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections. Central to their initiative is a bicycle rally designed to promote their 'Clean Campus, Green Campus' message.

The rally, commencing at Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, traversed through notable institutions such as Ramjas College, Hindu College, Kirori Mal College, and Daulat Ram College, concluding its journey at the Arts Faculty. This endeavor is part of their commitment to ensuring a clean, transparent, and peaceful electioneering process.

ABVP's efforts, as stated by leader Harsh Atri, include various initiatives like waste reduction drives, hoping to maintain environmentally friendly campaigns. They have listed 11 potential candidates for this election cycle, with final selections forthcoming. Elections are slated for September 18, 2025, while counting is to occur the subsequent day under strict measures to prevent defacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)