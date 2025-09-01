Cultural Clash: NMACC's New York Event Postponed Amid Trade Tensions

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) has postponed its highly anticipated theatrical event in New York, which was originally scheduled for September 12 to 14 at the Lincoln Center for Performing Arts. The delay was announced via NMACC's website, citing 'unforeseen circumstances' without providing specific reasons.

The postponement occurs amid escalating trade tensions between India and the United States, with US President Donald Trump criticizing India for its continued import of Russian oil. The US has increased tariffs on Indian goods, matching them with the world's highest tariffs due to India's sourcing decisions from Russia.

Despite the delay, NMACC has assured ticket holders of refunds and emphasized its commitment to rescheduling the event. Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of NMACC, stated her dedication to bringing the show's cultural richness to New York at a later date, reinforcing the Center's vision of cultural exchange.