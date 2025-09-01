Left Menu

Cultural Clash: NMACC's New York Event Postponed Amid Trade Tensions

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's theatrical event in New York has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances amidst rising India-US trade tensions. No specific reasons were given, but ticket holders will receive refunds. The postponement coincides with US criticism of India's crude oil imports from Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:30 IST
Cultural Clash: NMACC's New York Event Postponed Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) has postponed its highly anticipated theatrical event in New York, which was originally scheduled for September 12 to 14 at the Lincoln Center for Performing Arts. The delay was announced via NMACC's website, citing 'unforeseen circumstances' without providing specific reasons.

The postponement occurs amid escalating trade tensions between India and the United States, with US President Donald Trump criticizing India for its continued import of Russian oil. The US has increased tariffs on Indian goods, matching them with the world's highest tariffs due to India's sourcing decisions from Russia.

Despite the delay, NMACC has assured ticket holders of refunds and emphasized its commitment to rescheduling the event. Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of NMACC, stated her dedication to bringing the show's cultural richness to New York at a later date, reinforcing the Center's vision of cultural exchange.

TRENDING

1
Ceat Steps Forward with Camso Acquisition

Ceat Steps Forward with Camso Acquisition

 India
2
India Stands Alone Against China's Belt and Road Initiative at SCO Summit

India Stands Alone Against China's Belt and Road Initiative at SCO Summit

 China
3
President Donald Trump describes trade relations between India and the US as a ''totally one sided disaster''.

President Donald Trump describes trade relations between India and the US as...

 Global
4
Transfer Deadline Drama: Big Moves in Soccer

Transfer Deadline Drama: Big Moves in Soccer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025