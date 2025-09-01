Punjabi Stars Unite for Flood Relief in Devastated Punjab

A coalition of Punjabi celebrities, such as Diljit Dosanjh, Sonu Sood, and Ammy Virk, have initiated relief efforts in response to devastating floods in Punjab. These efforts come as 12 districts face significant damage, with over 2.56 lakh people affected due to heavy rainfall and overflowing rivers.

The relentless floods, fueled by the swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, have tragically claimed 29 lives. With seasonal rivulets swelling, primarily in catchment areas from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, the floods continue to cause widespread havoc.

The state witnesses bolstering support from local and national figures. Celebrities like Dosanjh, Sood, and Gippy Grewal rally fans and communities for collaborative efforts, sending vital supplies and adopting grief-stricken villages to restore hope and stability amid overwhelming destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)