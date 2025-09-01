Balancing Progress and Tradition in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu stressed the significance of pursuing development without losing cultural roots on Monday. During his visit to the Lower Dibang Valley district, he laid foundation stones for critical infrastructure projects, marking a step forward in regional development.

Khandu engaged with the local community at the Solung Festival in Roing, underscoring the necessity of cultural preservation alongside modern growth. He reaffirmed his government's dedication to promoting inclusive progress with investments in vital sectors such as education, housing, and connectivity.

The chief minister unveiled several projects, including hostels and quarters for educational institutions and infrastructure enhancements for road connectivity and the electrical sub-division. A key highlight was the review of the under-construction Sissiri River bridge, which promises to enhance connectivity for villages like Bizari and Paglam, opening up new opportunities.