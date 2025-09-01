Left Menu

Balancing Progress and Tradition in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasizes the importance of balancing development with cultural preservation. While launching infrastructure projects in Lower Dibang Valley, Khandu also participates in the Solung Festival, celebrating the Adi community's traditions. The projects aim to improve connectivity, education, and housing, ensuring inclusive growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:37 IST
Balancing Progress and Tradition in Arunachal Pradesh
Pema Khandu
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu stressed the significance of pursuing development without losing cultural roots on Monday. During his visit to the Lower Dibang Valley district, he laid foundation stones for critical infrastructure projects, marking a step forward in regional development.

Khandu engaged with the local community at the Solung Festival in Roing, underscoring the necessity of cultural preservation alongside modern growth. He reaffirmed his government's dedication to promoting inclusive progress with investments in vital sectors such as education, housing, and connectivity.

The chief minister unveiled several projects, including hostels and quarters for educational institutions and infrastructure enhancements for road connectivity and the electrical sub-division. A key highlight was the review of the under-construction Sissiri River bridge, which promises to enhance connectivity for villages like Bizari and Paglam, opening up new opportunities.

TRENDING

1
Ceat Steps Forward with Camso Acquisition

Ceat Steps Forward with Camso Acquisition

 India
2
India Stands Alone Against China's Belt and Road Initiative at SCO Summit

India Stands Alone Against China's Belt and Road Initiative at SCO Summit

 China
3
President Donald Trump describes trade relations between India and the US as a ''totally one sided disaster''.

President Donald Trump describes trade relations between India and the US as...

 Global
4
Transfer Deadline Drama: Big Moves in Soccer

Transfer Deadline Drama: Big Moves in Soccer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025