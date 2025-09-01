Queen Camilla's Brave Stand: A Royal Survivor's Tale

The new book 'Power and the Palace' uncovers an incident where Britain's Queen Camilla courageously defended herself against a sexual assault as a teenager. The revelation ties into her later advocacy for rape crisis centers.

Authored by Valentine Low, the book is currently being serialized by 'The Times,' uncovering the lives and interactions of the royals with top government officials. Camilla's incident sparked a discussion with then-Mayor of London Boris Johnson regarding the expansion of rape crisis centers in the city.

The biography underscores Queen Camilla's longstanding commitment to supporting victims of domestic violence. Despite the harrowing incident, she focuses on their empowerment and healing through her charity work. Her anecdote, previously undisclosed, amplifies her message on tackling stigma around such brave confrontations.