Amanda Seyfried's Transformative Journey in 'The Testament of Ann Lee'

Amanda Seyfried stars in 'The Testament of Ann Lee', a transformative musical that chronicles the life of Ann Lee, a celibate leader of the Shakers sect. Directed by Mona Fastvold, the film is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival and showcases challenging roles, freedom in artistic expression, and unique Shaker traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amanda Seyfried steps into a powerful new role in 'The Testament of Ann Lee', diverging from her previous musical hits. The film premieres at the Venice Film Festival, spotlighting the life of Ann Lee, a leader of the Shakers, a radical Christian sect known for its celibacy and gender equality.

Director Mona Fastvold praised Seyfried's ability to balance the complex traits required for the film's demanding lead. Seyfried found empowerment in portraying a character engulfed in ecstatic devotion, reflecting the sect's dynamic expressions of faith.

Despite Seyfried's initial hesitation regarding the accent, her dedication paid off. Co-writer Brady Corbet acknowledged the film's challenging production, with funding hurdles due to its unconventional theme. Competing for the prestigious Golden Lion prize, this marks Fastvold's third feature film.

