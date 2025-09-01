Left Menu

Maharashtra Extends Land Lease for Balgram's Mission

The Maharashtra government has extended Balgram's land lease by 30 years, allowing the institution to continue supporting children in Pune. The lease covers 35,190 square meters under the same conditions as before, ensuring long-term security for the NGO's activities, despite ongoing legal proceedings.

The Maharashtra government has approved a 30-year extension on the land lease allocated to Balgram, an SOS Children's Village institution in Pune, according to Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

This extension allows Balgram to continue its vital work supporting children amidst ongoing legal proceedings and complies with existing land allotment conditions.

Covering 35,190 square meters, Balgram will pay annual ground rent starting August 1, 2019. The extension maintains the original terms, even as 2,610 square meters were reallocated for urban development.

