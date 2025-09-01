Maharashtra Extends Land Lease for Balgram's Mission

The Maharashtra government has approved a 30-year extension on the land lease allocated to Balgram, an SOS Children's Village institution in Pune, according to Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

This extension allows Balgram to continue its vital work supporting children amidst ongoing legal proceedings and complies with existing land allotment conditions.

Covering 35,190 square meters, Balgram will pay annual ground rent starting August 1, 2019. The extension maintains the original terms, even as 2,610 square meters were reallocated for urban development.