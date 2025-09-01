Tribal Unity Urged to Preserve Cultural Heritage in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren called on tribal communities to unite in preserving their cultural heritage at a recent event in Ranchi. While addressing attendees, Soren underscored the importance of promoting the rich legacy handed down by ancestors.

Participating in a religious gathering prior to the Karam festival in Ranchi's Morabadi, Soren remarked, "Our ancestors have given us a rich social and cultural heritage. The tribal society should unite to take forward the rich cultural heritage." The preparations for Karam, one of the largest tribal festivals, are in full swing not only in Jharkhand but also wherever tribal populations reside.

The festival is set for September 3, and Soren, who is also the JMM president, reinforced the state government's commitment to addressing tribal issues. However, he stressed that these efforts can only be fruitful if the entire community comes together in support of the state's all-round development.

(With inputs from agencies.)