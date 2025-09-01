Left Menu

Nepal's Tourism Rebound: A Surge in Air Arrivals

Nepal experienced a notable increase in international air visitors in August, led by Indian tourists. The Nepal Tourism Board reported 88,680 arrivals, with Indians making up the largest group. This growth, showing a recovery from the pandemic, reflects a strong year-to-date performance compared to previous years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-09-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 22:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal recorded a significant increase in international arrivals by air in August, according to the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB). A total of 88,680 travelers visited, with Indian tourists leading the count at 35,505, representing 40 percent of the total.

India topped the list of international arrivals, followed by China and the USA with 7,533 and 6,068 visitors, respectively. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were also significant contributors, with 5,956 and 4,262 tourists each, reported the NTB.

Comparison to last year reveals an increase, with this year witnessing 7,36,562 tourists from January to August, including 2,10,496 Indians. NTB CEO Deepak Raj Joshi highlighted this as evidence of the tourism sector's recovery from the COVID-19 impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

