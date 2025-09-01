Left Menu

Jon Batiste Set to Dazzle India with Debut Performances

Grammy and Oscar winner Jon Batiste will perform live in India for the first time, with concerts in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai this November. Organized by BookMyShow Live, Batiste's tour promises to deliver an electrifying blend of joy and musical storytelling, inspired by India's rich musical spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 23:09 IST
Jon Batiste Set to Dazzle India with Debut Performances
Jon Batiste (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Grammy and Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste is set to enchant Indian audiences with his debut performances this November. Batiste will perform live in Delhi-NCR on November 24th and Mumbai on November 26th, marking a significant milestone in his international tour circuit.

This eagerly awaited tour is orchestrated by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment arm of BookMyShow, which aims to bring global music sensations to Indian shores. Sharing his enthusiasm, Batiste remarked that India's vibrant musical heritage has always been an inspiration to him, and he is ecstatic to bring his music to Mumbai and Delhi audiences.

Renowned for his dynamic artistry, Jon Batiste is a seven-time Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician celebrated for his work on Pixar's 'Soul' and his leadership on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.' Batiste continues to capture hearts with his latest album, 'Big Money,' and its supporting U.S. tour. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Penalized for Slow Over-Rate in ODI Against Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka Penalized for Slow Over-Rate in ODI Against Zimbabwe

 Zimbabwe
2
Governor Kataria's Crucial Visit to Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Governor Kataria's Crucial Visit to Flood-Ravaged Punjab

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh Launches 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Campaign for Road Safety

Uttar Pradesh Launches 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Campaign for Road Safety

 India
4
Transfer Frenzy: Soccer Stars on the Move

Transfer Frenzy: Soccer Stars on the Move

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025