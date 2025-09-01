Jon Batiste Set to Dazzle India with Debut Performances

Grammy and Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste is set to enchant Indian audiences with his debut performances this November. Batiste will perform live in Delhi-NCR on November 24th and Mumbai on November 26th, marking a significant milestone in his international tour circuit.

This eagerly awaited tour is orchestrated by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment arm of BookMyShow, which aims to bring global music sensations to Indian shores. Sharing his enthusiasm, Batiste remarked that India's vibrant musical heritage has always been an inspiration to him, and he is ecstatic to bring his music to Mumbai and Delhi audiences.

Renowned for his dynamic artistry, Jon Batiste is a seven-time Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician celebrated for his work on Pixar's 'Soul' and his leadership on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.' Batiste continues to capture hearts with his latest album, 'Big Money,' and its supporting U.S. tour. (ANI)

